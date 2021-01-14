Jets hire Robert Saleh as head coach

Getty Images

The Jets have hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach, the team announced Thursday night. Saleh’s deal is for five years, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He replaces Adam Gase, whom the team fired Jan. 3.

Saleh, 41, will become the Jets’ 20th head coach in franchise history.

He was considered the favorite for the job after the Jets flew him to town for a second interview Tuesday. Saleh initially had a virtual interview Jan. 8.

Saleh has served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since 2017.

He is expected to take 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him as his offensive coordinator, Schefter reports. LaFleur is the brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Jets also have held virtual interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Saleh also had interviews with the with the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars and Chargers in this coaching cycle.