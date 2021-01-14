John Harbaugh on Stefon Diggs: That’s one that got away

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs played his college ball at Maryland, essentially just up the road from where the Ravens play in Baltimore.

Now one of the best receivers in the league, Diggs was passed over by numerous teams until the Vikings selected him in at No. 146 overall in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

“We just missed out on him. We could have drafted him up until that point and we didn’t,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I don’t remember the exact details of it, but that’s one that got away.”

The Ravens are far from the only team that likely feels that way about Diggs, who caught 150 passes for 2,227 yards with 14 touchdowns in his three years at Maryland. But Baltimore is the one that must defend against him in this weekend’s postseason matchup with the Bills.

“All the respect in the world for him as a player. He’s definitely a factor,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t want to say ‘public enemy,’ but he’s Ravens’ enemy No. 1 right now. He’s a guy we have to keep a good eye on.”

Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Colts.