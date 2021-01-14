John Wolford out, Jared Goff will start for Rams

Getty Images

Jared Goff is back in the Rams starting lineup.

Goff did not start either of the team’s last two games after injuring his right thumb in Week 16, but he replaced John Wolford last Saturday after Wolford injured his neck on a hit by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Wolford did not practice this week and head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that he will not play against the Packers this Saturday.

Goff has been a full participant in practice this week. He was 9-of-19 for 155 yards and a touchdown after taking over for Wolford in the Wild Card round.

Blake Bortles will back up Goff for Saturday’s game and McVay said Bryce Perkins could also come up from the practice squad.