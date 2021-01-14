Kareem Hunt grateful Browns gave him a chance after Kansas City released him

Getty Images

By now, you probably know the story.

The Chiefs drafted Kareem Hunt and he led the league in rushing as a rookie. Then in November 2018, the club cut him after video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. The Browns gave Hunt a second chance in 2019 and now he’s helped power his hometown team to the divisional round for a matchup against Kansas City.

In the immediate aftermath of the Browns beating the Steelers last Sunday, Hunt called the upcoming contest against the Chiefs personal. And his teammate Nick Chubb said Hunt has been speaking this game into existence all year.

But head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have said plenty of nice things about the running back all week. Mahomes even noted at one point he lobbied the Chiefs’ brass to potentially give Hunt another chance.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Hunt noted Thursday he wouldn’t say he’s mad at Kansas City for not giving him another chance. Instead he feels like things happen for a reason, and now he’s back home in Cleveland.

That said, Hunt admitted his emotions will be running high on Sunday and he’ll have to do his best to stay level.

“I automatically play with anger, so I’m gonna find it,” Hunt said, via Keith Britton of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan. “You don’t have to worry about where I’m gonna to find it, but I’m gonna find it.”

But mostly, Hunt is grateful for the Browns giving him another chance.

“They believed in me,” Hunt said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

So far, Hunt has made the most of it.