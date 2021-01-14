Kevin Stefanski returns to team facility after COVID-19 quarantine

Getty Images

After missing last week’s playoff game due to a positive COVID-19 test, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is back at the team facility on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Stefanski tested positive on Jan. 5, and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as Cleveland’s acting head coach. Stefanski was still involved with game planning, though he was unable to be in contact with coaches or players during Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

The Browns are getting back to their regular schedule this week following their myriad COVID-19 issues in the wild-card round. The club practiced on Wednesday after having just one full session last week. Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge could also come off the reserve/COVID-19 list as soon as Thursday.