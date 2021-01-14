Kingsley Keke doubtful, no other Packers with injury designations

Getty Images

The Packers had last week off and their injury report for Saturday’s game against the Rams reflects the time they had to heal up aches and pains.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is the only player on the team with an injury designation. He missed practice all week with a concussion and was listed as doubtful to play on Thursday.

Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core, wrist), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) were all limited in practice this week, but they are set to play this weekend.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) returned for full practice Thursday after resting on Wednesday.