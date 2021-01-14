Latavius Murray, Taysom Hill remain out of practice

Getty Images

The Saints’ Thursday injury report looks the same as the one they turned in on Wednesday.

Running back Latavius Murray (quad), quarterback Taysom Hill (knee), and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) were out of school for the second day in a row. Murray left last Sunday’s win in the third quarter and Robinson also made an early exit in his first game back from injured reserve.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was limited again with a neck injury. Hendrickson, who led the Saints in sacks this season, has missed two of the last three games.

Tight end Jared Cook (back) and left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) were also limited participants for the second time this week.