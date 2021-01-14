Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Barmore, Patrick Surtain II entering 2021 draft

Getty Images

Several key players from Alabama’s national champions announced on Thursday that they are forgoing their remaining eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

Mike Rodak of AL.com reports quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II all declared for April’s draft.

Jones was a Heisman finalist this year and wrapped up the season by going 36-of-45 for 464 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State in the championship game this week. Waddle returned for that game after missing two months with an ankle injury. He’s projected to be a first-round pick by many despite that injury.

Barmore had eight sacks this season, including one against Ohio State. Surtain II, who is the son of former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain, was an All-American and the SEC defensive player of the year. He’s also expected to be a first-round pick.

Wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith did not join his teammates in formally declaring. Smith just finished his senior season, but the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to be in the draft and go early in the first round.