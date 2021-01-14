Marcus Peters questionable; Matthew Judon has no designation

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism about the chances of having linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday at Buffalo.

The team indeed will have Judon, barring the unforeseen.

Judon (illness) does not have a designation after a full practice Thursday. He missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s work.

Peters (back) returned to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out the first two practices of the week. He is questionable.

Right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) is the team’s only other player with a designation. He is questionable after being limited in all three practices.