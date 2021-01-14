Mark Davis buys Las Vegas WNBA team

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis will soon own another Las Vegas pro sports team.

Davis has agreed to purchase the Las Vegas Aces, he announced today.

“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International. I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team,” Davis said in a statement.

The Aces have been in Las Vegas since 2017 and were in the WNBA Finals last year. Davis has been a supporter of the Aces since the Raiders arrived in Las Vegas and has donated tickets to Aces games for children in the Las Vegas area.