Matt LaFleur: We were preparing for Jared Goff all week

USA Today Sports

So much for gamesmanship.

Rams head coach Sean McVay kept mum all week as to who would be his starting quarterback against the Packers on Saturday. That is, until he announced Thursday morning that Jared Goff will start with John Wolford out due to a neck injury suffered last week.

Apparently Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t fooled by his friend McVay being tight lipped.

“I think we were pretty much preparing for Jared all week,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

LaFleur was Goff’s offensive coordinator in 2017, McVay’s first season with the Rams.

After breaking his right thumb against the Seahawks in Week 16, Goff threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card victory over Seattle last Saturday.