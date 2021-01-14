Matthew Judon, Marcus Peters practice and are expected to play Saturday

Getty Images

The Ravens had a couple of key defensive players out of practice the last two days, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be missing in Buffalo on Saturday.

Linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Marcus Peters were back on the practice field Thursday. Judon has been dealing with an illness and Peters has a back injury.

After the session, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that both players took part in most of the session and that he anticipates both players being in the lineup against the Bills.

Those two players are the only Ravens to miss practice with injuries this week. Right tackle D.J. Fluker has been limited due to a knee injury and the team will release injury designations later on Thursday.