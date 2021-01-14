Melvin Gordon pleads not guilty to DUI

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2021, 2:35 PM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Raiders at Broncos
Getty Images

An initial hearing in Broncos running back Melvin Gordon‘s DUI case was originally scheduled for December, but it was continued until Thursday and Gordon entered a plea during the proceedings.

KUSA reports Gordon pleaded not guilty and another hearing has been set for February. A jury trial would begin in April if the case is not resolved by that point.

Gordon was also charged with speeding after being pulled over going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He refused a breathalyzer at the scene and officers said he did not pass a field sobriety test.

A guilty plea would likely have triggered a three-game suspension to start the 2021 season. That discipline will still be in play for Gordon, who is signed for one more season although a suspension would void the guaranteed money included in that deal.