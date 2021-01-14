Minkah Fitzpatrick: Defensive mistakes against Browns were almost 100 percent mental

Getty Images

The Steelers had myriad issues in their 48-37 loss to the Browns, including five critical turnovers.

But the defense had its issues, too, as Cleveland totaled 390 yards of offense and Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said the mistakes were self-inflicted.

“It was almost 100 percent mental,” Fitzpatrick said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don’t think there’s too many times where we just lost 1-on-1 coverage. Maybe one third down. I think it was more just leaving someone wide open, which we don’t normally do.”

But they did on Sunday, and that’s part of why the Steelers won’t be playing this weekend in the divisional round.