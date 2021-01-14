Patrick Mahomes: I’ve known Baker Mayfield a long time, playing on this stage will be special

Getty Images

When Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield played as Texas Tech and Oklahoma quarterbacks, Mayfield came out ahead in a 66-59 victory that’s now seen as a Big 12 classic.

Mahomes threw for 734 yards and had five total touchdowns in a loss, while Mayfield had 545 yards passing and seven TDs.

But so far in the pros, Mahomes is 1-0 against Mayfield. The Chiefs beat the Browns 37-21 in 2018 — Mayfield’s rookie year and Mahomes’ first season as a starter. Mahomes threw for 375 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Mayfield had 297 yards passing with two TDs and one pick.

Mahomes and Mayfield have been acquainted since the latter hosted the former on a visit to Texas Tech. But Mahomes would like to keep up the winning ways in the divisional round on Sunday.

“Obviously it’s cool to get to play against him in such a big game in the playoffs and everything like that,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “I’ve known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school. And to be able to play on this stage is going to be special. He went to Oklahoma, I went to Texas Tech. He got the better of me in college, so I’ll try to do my best to win in the NFL.”