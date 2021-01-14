Pep Hamilton, Tony Elliott among Dolphins offensive coordinator candidates

Getty Images

The Dolphins are in need of a new offensive coordinator and the list of candidates for the position is taking shape.

Multiple reports indicate that six coaches are in the mix to fill the opening created by Chan Gailey’s resignation earlier this month. The group includes a pair of in-house candidates and four from other teams.

Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton is in the other group and he is coming off a year where he earned praise for his work with Justin Herbert. Herbert was selected on pick after the Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa last April and any hire will be tasked with pushing Tagovailoa’s development to the next level.

The Dolphins are also reportedly interested in Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Elliott has been with Clemson for the last decade and there are a long list of his former players on rosters around the league.

49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel and Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada round out the outside names. Running backs coach Eric Studesville and quarterbacks coach George Godsey are the candidates for promotion on Brian Flores’ staff.