Report: Chargers are expected to interview Robert Saleh for second time

Getty Images

One of the coaching cycle’s hottest candidates will continue his interviewing tour in the coming days.

While Robert Saleh is reportedly interviewing with the Eagles on Thursday, NFL media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the Chargers are expected to bring in Saleh for a second interview.

Saleh first spoke with the Chargers on Jan. 9. Saleh has also drawn interest from the Lions and Falcons as well as the Jets, who interviewed him for a second time on Tuesday. The Jaguars interviewed Saleh, but are reportedly finalizing a deal with Urban Meyer.

Saleh is the first known candidate that Los Angeles will bring in for a second interview.