Report: DeMeco Ryans expected to be promoted to 49ers defensive coordinator

Getty Images

With Robert Saleh leaving to become the new head coach of the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to promote inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

A former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker himself for the Houston Texans, Ryans has quickly made an impression as a linebackers coach in four seasons with the 49ers. Helping Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw develop into strong young stars at the positions.

After his playing career wrapped up with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2015 season, Ryans joins Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco initially as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. After one season in that role, Ryans took over the job as inside linebackers coach in 2018 and has held that position the last three seasons.

Under Ryans, Warner was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.