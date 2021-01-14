Report: Jaguars, Urban Meyer met again Wednesday

Getty Images

The wait to find out if Urban Meyer will be the next head coach of the Jaguars continues as the two sides reportedly continue talking about the possibility.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Meyer and the Jaguars met again on Wednesday. Per the report, both sides are interested in finalizing a deal before the week is out but there’s no word on what the sticking points are in their discussions.

Word on Wednesday was that the Chargers have also been in touch with Meyer, but have not had a formal interview with him about their head coaching vacancy. Schefter reports that the Jaguars are the “one and only” for Meyer at this time, so it would seem things will have to fall apart with the Jags for other options to come into play.

There hasn’t been any sign of things going in that direction, but it remains a possibility until there’s word of a deal in Jacksonville.