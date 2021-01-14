Report: Scott Linehan an offensive coordinator candidate for Jaguars

Getty Images

Following the hiring of Urban Meyer as their next head coach on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars apparently have at least one candidate in mind to serve as offensive coordinator on Meyer’s coaching staff.

According to ESPN.com, the Jaguars view Scott Linehan as a prime candidate for their offensive coordinator job.

Linehan most recently spent last year as the passing game coordinator at LSU. However, Linehan has 17 years of NFL experience as an offensive coach for the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He also spent three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08.

His most recent NFL gig was a five-year run with the Cowboys. Four of those seasons were spent serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. In those four seasons as coordinator, Dallas finished 22nd, 5th, 14th and 22nd in total offense and 31st, 5th, 14th and 22nd in points per game.