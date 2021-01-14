Report: Steelers won’t renew OC Randy Fichtner’s contract

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday he understands that “we better make some changes in what we do” after losing five of their final six games, including the 48-37 drubbing by the Browns that knocked them out of the playoffs last Sunday night.

One of those changes is reportedly coming at offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Randy Fichtner will not have his contract renewed for the 2021 season.

Fichtner joined the Steelers as the wide receivers coach in 2007 and became the quarterbacks coach in 2010. He added offensive coordinator to his title after Todd Haley left following the 2017 season and dropped the quarterbacks coach title this season.

The Steelers ranked 12th in points scored and 24th in yards this season, but struggled to move the ball on the ground all season and had wholesale issues as they sputtered to the finish line in the regular season.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler’s contract is also up, so the Steelers could wind up making changes on both sides of the ball after a year that had an unhappy ending.