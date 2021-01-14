Report: Terry Fontenot favorite for Falcons G.M. job

Getty Images

The Falcons appear to have found their next General Manager.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot is the favorite to land the job. No deal is expected until after the Saints have been eliminated from the playoffs. They host the Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday.

Fontenot interviewed with the Falcons twice and it seems likely that who he’d hire as the team’s head coach was up for discussion at one or both of those interviews. The identity of that coach will be the next big development for the Falcons.

Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes was mentioned as a finalist along with Fontenot in recent days. He’s also said to be among the leading candidates for the Lions opening.

Thanks to a rule adopted by the NFL to incentivize the development of minority candidates, the Saints will receive a pair of compensatory third-round selections once Fontenot’s hiring is official.