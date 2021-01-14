Reports: Lions to hire Brad Holmes as G.M.

Getty Images

After the Falcons reportedly found their General Manager on Thursday morning, so have the Lions.

Detroit has chosen Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes as its next G.M., according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissaro of NFL Media reports Holmes and the Lions have agreed to a five-year contract.

Holmes first interviewed with the Lions on Jan. 7 and had a second interview earlier this week. He was also in contention for the Falcons G.M. job that will reportedly go to Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot.

Holmes has worked for the Rams since 2003, when he started as a P.R. intern. He then worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to director of college scouting in 2013.

With the NFL’s new rule to incentivize the development of minority candidates, the Rams will receive two compensatory third-round draft picks when Holmes’ hiring is official. The Saints will also receive a pair of third-round compensatory picks when Atlanta officially hires Fontenot.