Reports: Lions to hire Brad Holmes as G.M.

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 14, 2021, 11:52 AM EST
After the Falcons reportedly found their General Manager on Thursday morning, so have the Lions.

Detroit has chosen Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes as its next G.M., according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissaro of NFL Media reports Holmes and the Lions have agreed to a five-year contract.

Holmes first interviewed with the Lions on Jan. 7 and had a second interview earlier this week. He was also in contention for the Falcons G.M. job that will reportedly go to Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot.

Holmes has worked for the Rams since 2003, when he started as a P.R. intern. He then worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to director of college scouting in 2013.

With the NFL’s new rule to incentivize the development of minority candidates, the Rams will receive two compensatory third-round draft picks when Holmes’ hiring is official. The Saints will also receive a pair of third-round compensatory picks when Atlanta officially hires Fontenot.

8 responses to “Reports: Lions to hire Brad Holmes as G.M.

  1. Interesting program for minorities. Will be interesting to see how successful it is. I mistakenly thought the team hiring the candidate received the extra picks.

  2. Are the Rams really known for their drafting of college players?

    I’m questioning this hire.

  4. Not knowing much about him I always like the hires of college scouts. NFL is won through the draft. You have a great run at the playoffs you will almost always be able to point to a couple of drafts that gave you that core group of players. Stafford should seek and get a trade. Best for both sides and the Lions should look to rebuild. They have been bad so long I almost want them to compete.

  6. murphyslaw40 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 12:12 pm
    Are the Rams really known for their drafting of college players?

    I’m questioning this hire.
    ———————————————————————————————-Here’s quote below from an article on CBSsports .com about the Rams drafting recently even without a first round pick the last 4 yrs :

    What the Rams must do in the 2021 draft is what they’ve been doing the last four years: hit on mid- to late-rounders. Josh Reynolds has been a significant piece for this team four years after being drafted in the fourth. Sebastian Joseph, a 2018 sixth-round pick, has started in 29 of his 30 games. Left guard David Edwards has started 12 games this year after being scooped up in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

    Cornerback Darious Williams went undrafted in 2018. The Rams tried to sign him as a free agent at the conclusion of the draft but he opted to sign with the Ravens. No matter, the Rams got him off waivers later that year and he has nine starts and four picks this season.

    And all of that doesn’t include the second- and third-round picks like safety Josh Johnson, tackle Joseph Noteboom, running back Darrelle Henderson, safety Taylor Rapp, running back Cam Akers and receiver Van Jefferson.

