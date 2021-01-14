Reports: Steelers plan to keep Keith Butler as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Steelers made changes to their coaching staff this week with more possibly coming. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler won’t be one of them.

The Steelers have told Butler they intend to retain him, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Butler’s contract expires next month.

The Steelers are working on a new contract for Butler, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports, with Butler planning to go year to year.

Butler, 64, does not call the defensive signals. Head coach Mike Tomlin handles those duties.

The Steelers could have other coaching changes, per Dulac, with senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin interviewing with the Titans today to be their defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada interviewing with the Dolphins to be their offensive coordinator.