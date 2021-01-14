Reports: Urban Meyer finalizing deal with Jaguars

Getty Images

Urban Meyer became the focus of the Jaguars head coaching search before they officially fired Doug Marrone earlier this month and it looks like the pursuit is nearing the finish line.

According to multiple reports, Meyer and the Jaguars are finalizing a deal for him to become the franchise’s sixth full-time head coach. Those reports indicate confidence that a deal will be done on Thursday.

Meyer was last on the sideline with Ohio State during the 2018 season and cited health reasons when he stepped down after winning the Rose Bowl. Meyer cited the same reasons when gave up the head coaching job at Florida after the 2010 season.

The Jaguars’ pursuit of Meyer suggests they’re not overly concerned about his health hindering him in a return to the sideline and are more interested in the success Meyer had at both schools. He won two national titles at Florida and another at Ohio State. Including stints at Utah and Bowling Green, Meyer has a 187-32 record as a college coach.

Jacksonville’s never had that kind of success, but the hope is that Meyer, the No. 1 overall draft pick, and a ton of cap space can lead to better days.