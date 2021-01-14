Ronald Jones back at practice for Bucs

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that he was hopeful running back Ronald Jones would be able to practice on Thursday and Arians’ hope was realized.

Jones took part in the session on a limited basis. He was active for last Saturday night’s win, but never played a snap due to a quad injury. His listing on the injury report also includes the finger injury that he suffered late in the regular season.

If Jones practices again Friday, his chances of playing against the Saints will look pretty good although the lateness of last weekend’s scratch will keep anything from being written in ink.

Wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip, quad) joined cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) as limited participants for the second straight day. Safety Andrew Adams (non-injury related) was a new addition to the report and did not practice.