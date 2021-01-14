Russell Wilson wants to be involved in Seahawks’ offensive coordinator hiring

January 14, 2021
The Seahawks are looking for a new offensive coordinator, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to be included.

Wilson said today that he considers this a critical point in his career, and he thinks it’s critical that the Seahawks listen to his input in finding the right person to run the offense.

“As the quarterback, it’s imperative to my career,” Wilson said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Wilson said he considers Brian Schottenheimer, who was fired as offensive coordinator this week, to be a “tremendous coach.” And Wilson added that it’s important for he and head coach Pete Carroll to be on the same page about Schottenheimer’s replacement.

If they can’t get on the same page, the Seahawks may have an unhappy franchise quarterback.

  6. QBs wanting to interview coaches and GMs seems a little like you’re letting the tail wag the dog. You need their buy-in to some degree, but you shouldn’t need their blessing.

  8. Here we go.
    Bad idea to let players influence a head coaches hiring.
    I’m sure carroll will accommodate him.

  10. Sure. Gardner Minshew put his approval stamp on Urban Meyer. And now Jarrett Stidham wants a seat at the table to select the Patriots new QB coach.

  13. Sounds like he wasn’t on board with Schottenheimer being fired to begin with if he doesn’t trust the teams decision making on his replacement. He also might be afraid of being put in a situation like Ben Roethlisberger was in when the Steelers hired Todd Haley and the two basically hated each other because Haley was trying to fix something that (at the time) wasn’t broken.

  14. “… it’s imperative to my career.” If a QB is interested in having his input considered for a new OC hire because he feels his experience and his knowledge of what system would best suit the overall offensive personnel, thus improving the team, I’m all for it. But when a quarterback wants to have input just because he wants to help his own career, I’d tell him to sit down, shut up and hang on.

  15. Hey, since he or she will be calling Wilson’s plays, that’s fair enough

  16. Yea sure you can have some input, and then you can share the blame when it doesn’t work out right? I mean if you wanna say in the hiring you’ll have to share in the blame, and that will mean a pay reduction if you don’t deliver. Sound good Rus? Yea that’s what I thought

  17. Yeah and I’d like to be involved with who the Raiders draft at 17, you cant always get what you want

  18. I get where Wilson’s coming from. But it really isn’t how the hiring process works. The coordinator needs to be on the same page with the head coach. The head coach call the shots. The coordinator is In charge of implementing an offense that the head coach believes in. The quarterback runs the coordinators offense. That’s pretty much it. The head coach is aware of his franchise quarterbacks, and entire teams, specific skill sets. He’s going to hire someone who will maximize that. The quarterback has little, if any say in that relationship. Sure they have to work together. That’s up to the head coach to get right. Not the quarterback.

  19. Russell Wilson should back off there’s way to many “Diva Quarterbacks in” the NFL now.

  20. I agree 100% with Russell. The thing that worries me is why he feels the need to tell that to a reporter, and not the members of the Seahawks organization. From I know of Pete Carroll and John Schneider, I don’t believe they’d hire anyone without asking for Russell’s input. Just seems strange. I’m usually not hunting for negative vibes when I’m looking at the Seahawks, but this seems weird to me. If I didn’t know better, I’d think Russell has a communication problem. Maybe I’m just reading too much into this.

  22. There’s no denying that Wilson is a top 10 QB. He is legit. That being said, he’s one of the fakest, most unlikeable people in the NFL.

  24. May I suggest Jim Caldwell?

    I know he is in the running for the Texans HC job, but failing that, I think his pedigree as an OC would improve the level we have been playing at. Remember, as an OC, he made Joe freakin Flacco win a SB.

    Normally he may see an OC job as a step down but as the OC of a perennial playoff team, with Wilson, Carson, Metcalf and Lockett, I think he might go for and could do great things.

    Add to this that he is a players coach, never heard a bad word against him, ex players always coming out saying how much they love him. I’d really like to see if this could work

  26. Doug Pederson is from WA and did win a Superbowl…maybe? Then he can take over when Pete bails in a year or two

  29. He should learn how to make designed plays before he has any input on who should design them.

  31. Russ , the way you’ve diligently carried that team ; you’ve Earned the right to Interview, hire and fire the next OC..!!

  34. Come to think of it, QBs might do a better job of choosing head coaches, OCs, and DCs than half the GMs in the league.

  36. Time to trade him. Purge the team of old, high-priced vets and those in line for a “payday”. Get salary cap tuned up. HIRE A PERSONNEL GURU. The Emerald Reset……

  39. Just look and see what DeSean Watson started. Now every quarterback will demand to pick his own cordinator. Maybe other position players too.

  41. Like Chris Carter said you need a fall guy in your group. So his request makes sense he needs someone to take the blame when he underachieves.

  42. He wants to be involved. It’s not an unreasonable request. If it is, trade him. End of story.

  43. That’s fine. But when you don’t win the Super Bowl Russ has to give his signing bonus back. How’s that sound?

  44. Russell Wilson was rolling along as THE MVP candidate until Week 9, Offense looked great , he was great. The Seahawks averaged 30 pts per game. The Seahawks then played Buffalo and lost 44-34 but the game wasn’t that close. The Bills D came after Wilson hard. He had 4 turnovers, 2 Interceptions and 2 Fumbles. After that teams looked at what the Bills did and went after Wilson. Other then against the Jets ( 40) , the Hawks averaged 19 points a game after losing to Buffalo. I think the problem was more with the Middle of the Offensive line then with the Coordinator.

  45. If Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers said this, every one of you would be in complete agreement.

  46. I dont know what went wrong at the mid point of the season but Russ went from leading the MVP race to looking worse than be ever did since coming into the NFL.

    The playoff game against the Rams, Goff outplayed him with a broken hand while taking 2nd team reps in practice.

    Pete Carroll looked like a lost man after the game. All he seem to think that could work was running the ball more. If Wilson has no say in the OC that means Pete is going to install some that does run run pass the way he wants. I have no clue how he think that works when paying someone 35 million dollars to run the wish bone offense.

