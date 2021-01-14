Scott Fitterer accepts job as Panthers new G.M.

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have a new General Manager.

The team announced Thursday night they Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer has accepted an offer to become their new G.M. Fitterer joins the Panthers on a five-year deal.

“We went through a thorough process and it was a great final four. We thought Scott was the best fit for the organization,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement.

Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, and Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles were the other finalists for the job.

Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001 when he initially joined the team as an area scout. Under head coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider, Fitterer has served as the team’s director of college scouting and as the co-director of player personnel along with Trent Kirchner.

Fitterer has received several interviews for G.M. vacancies in the past few years and now gets a new opportunity with the Panthers.