Scott Fitterer is expected to be Panthers new G.M.

Getty Images

The Panthers held a second round of interviews with finalists for their General Manager job this week and they have reportedly made their choice.

NFL Media reports that Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer is finalizing an agreement with the team. Fitterer has been mentioned as a candidate for other jobs in the past, but the Carolina opening turned out to be the one where everything fell into place.

Among the business that Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule will have on their plate is a decision about moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback. Rhule said Bridgewater has to have a “tremendous offseason,” but calls about other moves will have to come before the team is back on the field.

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles were the other finalists for the Panthers.