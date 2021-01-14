Sean McDermott: T.J. Yeldon will replace Zack Moss this week

Getty Images

The Bills had to place running back Zack Moss on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s victory over the Colts. Now we know who will play Moss’ role in Buffalo’s divisional-round contest with the Ravens.

Head coach Sean McDemott said in his Thursday press conference that T.J. Yeldon will take that spot against the Ravens this week. In his sixth pro season, Yeldon appeared in three 2020 games, taking 10 carries for 70 yards along with a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Devin Singletary is still expected to start Saturday’s matchup.He was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 687 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2020, and made 38 receptions for 269 yards.

McDermott also told reporters Antonio Williams may be brought up from the practice squad. He had a pair of touchdowns and 83 yards from scrimmage in Week 17.