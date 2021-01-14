Steelers announce OL coach Shaun Sarrett, DB coach Tom Bradley won’t return

Getty Images

The Steelers confirmed the report that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner will not have his contract renewed on Wednesday and they also announced that two other members of Mike Tomlin’s staff will be moving on.

Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley will join Fichtner in not getting new contracts for the 2021 season.

“I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin said in a statement. “They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field.”

Sarrett was on the Steelers staff since 2012 and became the offensive line coach when Mike Munchak left for Denver in 2019. Bradley spent the last three years in Pittsburgh.