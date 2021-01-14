Steelers tight ends coach James Daniel retires

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin said there could be changes to the Steelers’ staff on Wednesday, and that is coming to pass.

After the club confirmed offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley won’t have their contracts renewed, Pittsburgh has now announced tight ends coach James Daniel will retire.

Daniel, 67, has been with the Steelers since 2004 when Pittsburgh’s former head coach Bill Cowher hired him for the position. Daniel remained in the same position when Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007.

“I wish James all the best in his retirement following a long, productive coaching career in the National Football League,” Tomlin in a statement. “I worked with JD for the past 14 years and he coached a bunch of great tight ends, not only here in Pittsburgh but also in Atlanta and New York. His experience provided our tight ends group and our coaching staff with invaluable lessons throughout his career. He has been a tremendous part of our staff from my first day and I wish nothing but continued success in his retirement.”

Daniel started his NFL coaching career with the Giants in 1993 and went to the Falcons in 1997. He was with Atlanta until joining Pittsburgh in 2004.