Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley off injury report

Getty Images

Bills receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) are good to go for Saturday night’s game against the Ravens. Neither player has a designation.

Beasley remained limited Thursday, while Diggs was upgraded to full participation.

Both wideouts played in last week’s win over the Colts. Beasley caught seven passes for 57 yards, and Diggs had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) is the only Bills player with a designation. He is questionable after not practicing all week.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), kicker Tyler Bass (hand) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin) were full participants Thursday.

Quarterback Jake Fromm remained limited as he’s quarantining as a COVID-19 precaution.