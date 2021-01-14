Ted Phillips: Bears have done everything besides find a QB and win enough

Getty Images

The Bears committed to keep General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for 2021, but they also committed to keep team president Ted Phillips. And Phillips’ comments on Wednesday aren’t inspiring a lot of confidence in Chicago.

Phillips acknowledged that the Bears have repeatedly whiffed at the quarterback position. And he acknowledged that it’s unacceptable that they haven’t won a playoff game in a decade. But he still insisted that the Bears are on the right track.

“Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No,” he said. “Have we won enough games? No. But everything else is there.”

That’s a little bit like saying, “Am I eating less? No. Am I exercising more? No. But other than that I’m doing a good job on my New Year’s resolution to lose weight.”

Phillips has been team president since 1999, and Phillips is the one who hired Pace, who in turn hired Nagy. If Pace and Nagy don’t improve the team in 2021, they’ll be out of work a year from now. And Phillips may be out of work a year from now, too.