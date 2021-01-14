Texans request interview with Brandon Staley

Getty Images

The Texans have requested another interview with a head coaching candidate.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Staley will be free to interview once the Rams are out of the playoffs, which could be as early as after Saturday’s game in Green Bay.

Staley interviewed with the Chargers and Jets after the Rams beat the Seahawks last weekend. He is in his first season as a coordinator and spent the previous three seasons as an outside linebackers coach with the Bears and Broncos.

The Texans have also requested interviews with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. They have interviewed former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.