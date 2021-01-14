Tom Brady: Bucs have come a long way since last time we played Saints

Getty Images

The last time the Buccaneers faced the Saints, New Orleans won a 38-3 blowout. When they play again on Sunday, Tom Brady says, it’s going to be a different Buccaneers team.

“I think we’ve certainly come a long way,” Brady said, via the team’s website. “I think we’re just going to keep improving. The more we’re together, the more we’re talking about football, the more we’re trying to be on the same page, the better it is.”

Brady knows the Saints will be a tough opponent.

“We’ve got a big test this weekend [against] one of the great teams in the NFL, consistently been one of the great teams for a long time. We’re going to have to go play a great football game,” Brady said.

They have to be a lot better this time than they were in Week Nine. They could hardly be any worse.