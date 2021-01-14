Urban Meyer becomes Jaguars coach

Getty Images

It’s official.

The Jaguars’ search for a new coach focused on Urban Meyer. He has accepted the job.

The team announced the hire on Thursday.

“This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everything,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces resulted. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable. I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Meyer, 56, has no NFL coaching experience in a career that began in 1985. He was, however, wildly successful at the college level.

Whether that success becomes duplicated at the NFL level remains to be seen. Many already wonder whether he’ll become the next Nick Saban, an impeccable college coach who quickly realizes that the pro game presents much greater parity and much stiffer challenges when it comes to putting together a great team.

Meyer becomes the seventh coach in franchise history. Only one — Tom Coughlin — finished his tenure with a winning record.