Urban Meyer hire puts even more pressure on Texans to get it right

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2021, 7:32 PM EST
As if the Texans didn’t already have enough problems, they now have one of the greatest college football coaches of all time in their division.

With the Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer to coach the team, Mike Vrabel already in Tennessee, and Frank Reich in Indianapolis, the AFC South now has three excellent coaches — assuming Meyer’s college success translates to the NFL.

The Texans, meanwhile, continue to stumble through a search process that has seen the team request an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the completion of the bye week, requiring them to wait until Kansas City’s playoff run ends before even talking to him.

The Texans also will be dealing with the likely arrival of Trevor Lawrence in the division, and potentially a new Colts quarterback like Carson Wentz. The Texans need to make a good hire at head coach or they could languish in a division that produced a pair of playoff teams in 2020.

  1. Nah…urban will choke away the jags. Texans have nothing to worry about with urb. He will have an excuse to leave in 2 years anyway. Guy is overrated and not nfl smart.

  3. Urban Meyer being hired is a long shot. Nothing in his resume indicates he can coach in the NFL and it sure doesn’t mean anything to the Texans. They have enough pressure on themselves to get it right.

  4. Great college coaches haven’t done so well in the NFL, unless they had a HOF QB. Urban Meyer will have a HOF QB, so he’ll win big. No sense in waiting. Jump on the Jags’ bandwagon early. Go out and get some gear! Have they started selling Lawrence jerseys yet.

  5. Not sure Meyer had his pick of teams, but no way I would pass up on Herbert with the Chargers to roll the dice on an unproven QB like Lawrence. Chargers job seems way more attractive to me, nice new stadium, looks like a heck of a QB in Herbert, and a solid roster especially on the front 7 on defense and skill players on offense. just my 2 cents.

