Urban Meyer hire puts even more pressure on Texans to get it right

As if the Texans didn’t already have enough problems, they now have one of the greatest college football coaches of all time in their division.

With the Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer to coach the team, Mike Vrabel already in Tennessee, and Frank Reich in Indianapolis, the AFC South now has three excellent coaches — assuming Meyer’s college success translates to the NFL.

The Texans, meanwhile, continue to stumble through a search process that has seen the team request an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the completion of the bye week, requiring them to wait until Kansas City’s playoff run ends before even talking to him.

The Texans also will be dealing with the likely arrival of Trevor Lawrence in the division, and potentially a new Colts quarterback like Carson Wentz. The Texans need to make a good hire at head coach or they could languish in a division that produced a pair of playoff teams in 2020.