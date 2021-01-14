Washington adds Nick Polk, JoJo Wooden to G.M. candidate list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team started the process of looking for a new General Manager this week and two more candidates were added to their list on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they would like to interview Falcons director of football operations Nick Polk and Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden. They requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew and Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden earlier this week.

Polk has spent the last 13 years in his current job and worked with former General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on contract negotiations and salary cap management in Atlanta. Wooden spent 16 years with the Jets before joining the Chargers in 2013. He oversees their pro and college scouting departments.

Some have pointed to Washington vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith as a possible candidate, but there’s been no word about whether he’ll be considered for the job.