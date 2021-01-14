Who will Urban Meyer hire as the Jaguars’ G.M.?

Getty Images

With Urban Meyer becoming the next coach of the Jaguars, the next step entails hiring a General Manager.

Meyer, who basically will be running the show in Jacksonville, will hire the G.M.

Recently, we identified the potential candidates as interim Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, and Jets assistant G.M. Rex Hogan. As of Tuesday night, it was believed Baalke was the leading candidate. Pioli is no longer believed to be a contender for the position.

Meyer will need help in navigating the rules and regulations regarding the salary cap and the draft. No longer will he be able to recruit 10 or 12 first-round draft picks. He gets one, and he has only so much money to pay everyone.