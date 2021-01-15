After three comebacks in 2019 postseason, Chiefs would love to play with a lead

Getty Images

Everyone remembers the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season. Everyone seems to have forgotten what it took for them to get there and then win it.

It was anything but easy.

The Chiefs came back from double-digit deficits in all three postseason games in 2019. The good news: They have shown they can overcome any deficit.

The Chiefs, though, would rather play with the lead this season.

“Yeah, our coaches brought it up: ’Let’s not put ourselves in that same position we did last year,’” Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “We just have to come out and have the same energy we’ve had all year.”

The Chiefs rallied from an early 24-point deficit to Houston in the divisional round last year. It might have been even a deeper hole if not for some questionable coaching decisions from the Texans. The Chiefs won 51-31.

They trailed the Titans 10-0 and 17-7 in the AFC Championship Game before winning 35-24.

Kansas City then went into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV trailing the 49ers 20-10 before winning 31-20 with a late surge.

“I mean, you understand what it takes. That’s the biggest thing,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “You know it’s not easy. You’ll have to put in a lot of work, but you can do it. Play to the best of our ability, and it’ll handle itself.”

Mahomes directed three fourth-quarter comebacks this season.