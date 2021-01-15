All Browns coaches have returned from COVID-19 quarantine

Getty Images

The Browns activated their last player off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Friday. Now, they have all of their coaches back, too.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard had returned to the building. And per multiple reports, assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters was also cleared on Friday.

Stefanski himself had to watch last week’s game against the Steelers from his basement due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Stefanski also told reporters on Friday that the Browns would return to their normal travel routine for the trip to Kansas City. The club changed it last week when going to Pittsburgh due to its COVID-19 situation.