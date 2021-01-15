Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: We wouldn’t be here without his contributions

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 15, 2021, 12:36 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns have won a playoff game for the first time since 1994.

Baker Mayfield wasn’t even alive when Cleveland defeated New England in that season’s wild-card round.

But now Mayfield is the quarterback of Cleveland’s present and likely the quarterback of the team’s future. The Browns can solidify that in the coming months, as Mayfield is eligible for a contract extension after finishing his third pro season.

But General Manager Andrew Berry wasn’t quite ready to address that when speaking to the media on Friday.

“There will be plenty of time for those discussions with all the 2021 decisions,” Berry said, via video from Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I think it’s probably just easy to say really pleased with Baker’s performance, really pleased with what he’s done this year. We wouldn’t be here without his contributions.”

Mayfield completed 62.8 percent of his passes in 2020 for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mayfield hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 14, and only threw one interception from Week 8 on.

Last year, Mayfield threw 21 interceptions. Only Jameis Winston threw more with 30.

“The circumstances coming into this year were really challenging for someone who was going on his fourth offensive coordinator in three years, no offseason, new system,” Berry said. “And I think all of us have just seen his maturation and growth on a weekly basis. So it’s a credit to him, it’s a credit to Kevin [Stefanski], to [offensive coordinator] ‘AVP’ [Alex Van Pelt], to all of Baker’s hard work. He’s really grown up before our eyes.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: We wouldn’t be here without his contributions

  1. The one thing Baker has that every player SHOULD have, but some don’t is a burning desire to win. It eats him up when he loses, and he’s never out there to just collect a paycheck. You can’t say that about some guys. There are some guys who look like they’re going through the motions each week, and they’re smiling after a loss, and signing their jerseys at midfield. Just collecting their money not really worried about things… Not Baker he’s miserable when they lose, and that’s how it should be

  2. Baker’s going to get a fat second contract.
    Could be that thanks to various factors, including him being a quality leader, his genuine love for the city, and, last but not least, all the irrational hate towards him in the national media, they’ll get him at a team-friendly discount.

  3. Listen, we went through a billion QBs since getting back in the league and Baker is the one that is getting it down. Especially in the second half of the season. Baker and Stefanski speak the same language now, no need to change horses mid stream.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.