Bills promote Antonio Williams, Dane Jackson

The Bills have added a pair of players to their active roster for Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Ravens.

The team has promoted running back Antonio Williams and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad.

Williams joins the roster rather than Devonta Freeman, who joined the practice squad in the wake of Zack Moss‘ season-ending injury. He ran 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 17 win over the Dolphins.

Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon will also be backfield options for the Bills this weekend.

Jackson had 15 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in five games during the regular season.