Browns activate Joel Bitonio off COVID-19 list

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 15, 2021, 11:22 AM EST
USA Today Sports

The Browns will have one of their best offensive linemen back for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

Cleveland activated left guard Joel Bitonio off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Bitonio was placed on the list on Jan. 5 and missed the club’s playoff win over Pittsburgh last week.

Bitonio is the Browns’ longest-tenured active player, having been with the club since 2014. He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2020 and hasn’t missed a regular-season game since 2016.

As a corresponding roster move, the Browns waived safety Tedric Thompson.

Cleveland now has activated all players from its COVID-19 list after several missed last week’s win.