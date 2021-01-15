Bruce Arians: Leonard Fournette to start, Ronald Jones a game-time decision

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette‘s time as a starter will continue for Tampa Bay.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that Fournette will be the Buccaneers’ first running back up for Sunday’s contest against the Saints. Ronald Jones, who returned to practice on Thursday, will be a game-time decision.

Jones was active for last week’s win over Washington, but didn’t play a snap due to a quad injury. Fournette was instead the lead back, and registered 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

“He’s a helluva a player, he played really, really well last week and we’ve trusted him all year,” Arians said of Fournette, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fournette had 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. He also caught 36 passes for 233 yards.

Jones led the team with 978 yards and seen touchdowns in 14 regular-season games.