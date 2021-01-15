Bruce Arians plans no extra “risk it” on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians likes to say, “No risk it, no biscuit.” On Sunday, when he tries to beat the Saints for the first time as head coach in Tampa Bay, there will be no extra “risk it.”

Asked by reporters on Friday whether he’ll coach more aggressively on Sunday night in New Orleans, Arians said, “I don’t think so. You’ll take calculated risks all the time — this game wouldn’t be any different on how it’s going, whether you go for it, kick field goals or whatever you do. All those decisions I think will just be normal.”

That’s perhaps all that will be normal.

“It’s a big game,” Arians said. “It’s the sudden finality of going home or going to the [conference] championship. It’s a big, big game. It’s what you do this for.”

Indeed it is. If the Buccaneers are going to advance, they’ll have to beat a team that has beaten them twice so far this season.