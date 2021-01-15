Buccaneers place Alex Cappa on IR, sign Earl Watford

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made a pair of roster moves on Friday, placing right guard Alex Cappa on injured reserve and signing offensive lineman Earl Watford.

Cappa fractured his ankle during last week’s victory over Washington and is out for the rest of the postseason. Head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week Aaron Stinnie will start in Cappa’s place.

Watford was with the Buccaneers last year and provides depth along the offensive line. He appeared in 15 games in 2019 with four starts. He was most recently with the Patriots, who released him from their practice squad on Dec. 29.