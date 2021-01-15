Cal McNair has spoken to Deshaun Watson, wants him “in the loop” on coaching hire

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is back from vacation and he’s back in communication with the team.

Texans owner Cal McNair confirmed that he’s exchanged texts with Watson and cornfirmed that Watson is not happy about how the team has gone about business in the early part of the offseason. McNair said Watson would be part of the process of hiring a new coach and General Manager, but Watson felt that was not the case.

“Deshaun and I connected over texts since he’s returned from vacation and I believe in dealing with the personnel issues directly with the players, but in conjunction with our general manager,” McNair said, via Mark Berman of FOX26Houston.com. “Deshaun, it’s no secret that he’s disappointed in the communication during the hiring process.”

McNair said he apologizes “for my actions or communications that have created mistrust” and that he wants Watson “in the loop” as the team moves forward with the search for a head coach. Watson reportedly advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who did not initially get a call for an interview but the team has subsequently requested one.

While they requested and conducted other interviews prior to Nick Caserio being hired as the new G.M., McNair said that they were waiting on Caserio’s list before moving on the head coaching front. He said “picking the right head coach is more important than making a quick pick,” which is true even if it hasn’t made for a warm relationship with Watson this month.