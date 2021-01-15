Cal McNair has spoken to Deshaun Watson, wants him “in the loop” on coaching hire

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is back from vacation and he’s back in communication with the team.

Texans owner Cal McNair confirmed that he’s exchanged texts with Watson and cornfirmed that Watson is not happy about how the team has gone about business in the early part of the offseason. McNair said Watson would be part of the process of hiring a new coach and General Manager, but Watson felt that was not the case.

“Deshaun and I connected over texts since he’s returned from vacation and I believe in dealing with the personnel issues directly with the players, but in conjunction with our general manager,” McNair said, via Mark Berman of FOX26Houston.com. “Deshaun, it’s no secret that he’s disappointed in the communication during the hiring process.”

McNair said he apologizes “for my actions or communications that have created mistrust” and that he wants Watson “in the loop” as the team moves forward with the search for a head coach. Watson reportedly advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who did not initially get a call for an interview but the team has subsequently requested one.

While they requested and conducted other interviews prior to Nick Caserio being hired as the new G.M., McNair said that they were waiting on Caserio’s list before moving on the head coaching front. He said “picking the right head coach is more important than making a quick pick,” which is true even if it hasn’t made for a warm relationship with Watson this month.

5 responses to “Cal McNair has spoken to Deshaun Watson, wants him “in the loop” on coaching hire

  1. wants a say in hiring gm and coach. goes on vacation during hiring cycle. sounds about right

  2. Im a Packer fan and far from a Texan fan – but man do I hope they just light it up next year so all these witch hunters can eat crow. I am still baffled with all of the positive changes they made from the top down that so many people still bicker about them. People bicker for change and then when change is made they still whine about it. Good lord.

  3. Weak ownership lets players call the shots, while also paying them millions of dollars. Organizations that let players control the corporate decisions will never go far…

  4. Does this mean you have to run your draft board by him too? How about the coaches game plan for each week will it need his stamp of approval before its implemented? Travel accommodations? Will the team seek clearance from DeShaun before booking the hotel?

  5. Maybe EB doesn’t want the job. Has anyone thought of that? Maybe he’s just interviewing for practice. If he interviewed well and wanted a job, he would have been hired already.

