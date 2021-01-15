Cal McNair: Scrutiny on Jack Easterby unjustified

Getty Images

In addition to addressing quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s unhappiness with the organization on Friday, Texans owner Cal McNair also touched on a recent tweet from former Texans wideout Andre Johnson.

Johnson tweeted that Watson should stand his ground in a dispute with the team and said the Texans are known for wasting people’s careers. He also wrote that since executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby walked “into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on.”

The someone would seem to be McNair, who said he last spoke to Johnson when he was part of the advisory group to select a new General Manager. That hire was Nick Caserio with many believing that Easterby was the driving force behind that appointment.

McNair said “we feel his passion” and that he has reached out to Johnson without getting in touch. He also said that there is too much attention being paid to Easterby.

“Jack was put into that role that the organization needed by me and that scrutiny on Jack is really unjustified because that’s not what he was brought here for and now we have Nick and this is what Nick was brought here for,” McNair said, via Mark Berman of FOX26Houston.com. “Nick is the G.M. and Jack will go into the role he was brought here for and what he grew into while he was here. Nick is in charge of the roster, personnel, contracts, all those things. Nick, not Jack. Nick’s the G.M.”

McNair said “we’re going through change and I accept everything hasn’t gone perfectly.” The scrutiny on Easterby, McNair, and the organization as a whole is likely to continue until there are tangible signs that the team has started moving in the right direction.